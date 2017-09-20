The new Commissioner of Police in Lagos State Edgal Imohimi who took over from Fatai Owoseni, yesterday has outlined his major priorities.





On Edgal's first day in office, he has mandated all police officers within Lagos, not to detain any person without permission from their district police officer.





"No police officer should detain anybody without express permission from the DPO and should be duly signed in order for the officer in charge or DPO to be able to explain why the person is being detained" he told newsmen



According to the new CP, measures are being put in place to stop all form of corruption among his officers