A new born baby has been found at a refuse dump in Rivers State.This is how Charles Bassey Silas a resident posted the story on Facebook "SOME HEARTLESS FOLLOW DUMPED THIS BABY IN THIS REFUSE DUMP THIS MORNING IN OYIGBO AREA OF RIVERS STATEMEANWHILE , OTHERS CAN GIVE ANYTHING TO GET PREGNANT.. don't worry.. We reap what we sow.The culprit should have given out the child..........may God forgive you o