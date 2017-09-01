Select Menu

Slider

Politics

Society

Crime

News Headlines

Entertainment

» » NEMA Confirms 33 Dead, 84 Rescued In Kebbi Boat Mishap
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Sunday, September 17, 2017 / comment : 0


The National Emergency Management Agency (Nema), emergency workers in Kebbi State are carrying out search and rescue operations after a boat carrying more than 150 passengers capsized.
So far, at least 33 bodies have been recovered and 84 people have been rescued.
Nema blames the accident on the boat being overloading with too many passengers. The people were travelling to a village market in Nigeria from neighbouring Niger.
The crowded vessel capsized near Lolo village in Nigeria's north-western state of Kebbi.
According to reports, the accident in the remote area happened on during the week but it is only now that the details are emerging.

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú