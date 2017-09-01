The National Emergency Management Agency (Nema), emergency workers in Kebbi State are carrying out search and rescue operations after a boat carrying more than 150 passengers capsized.



So far, at least 33 bodies have been recovered and 84 people have been rescued.



Nema blames the accident on the boat being overloading with too many passengers. The people were travelling to a village market in Nigeria from neighbouring Niger.



The crowded vessel capsized near Lolo village in Nigeria's north-western state of Kebbi.

