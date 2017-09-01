Add caption

The Medical and Health Workers Union chapter of National Agency for Food Drugs Administration and Control, NAFDAC, has commenced indefinite strike.





The Union said they are embarking on the industrial action to push for improved welfare package and for the management of the agency to implement an agreement reached on welfare package in 2013.





Addressing members today, the Vice President of the Union, Idu Isua, disclosed that both the management and the union signed an agreement to review its welfare package in 2013 but the terms of agreement are yet to be complied with.



Isua said the union had complained to the Ministry of Health and NAFDAC management, "but up till today, nothing has been done.

