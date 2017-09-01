Muma Gee and hubby when the going was good

Popular Nigerian artiste, Muma Gee's marriage to her popular actor husband, Prince Eke, broke up late last year with the husband, accusing his estranged wife and mother of his twins, of infidelity and some other issues.





Muma, who had yet to talk about what transpired in her marriage eventually opened up as to what really happened. Talking about the marriage scandal. Muma alleged her husband is fetish, women beater and serial womanizer. Adding that, her husband once had an Illicit affair with a married police DCO in Rivers.





On infidelity allegation level against her, "He said I was seen with men, who are the men? Where is the proof? I am a high chief. Why would you come out and lie against somebody who has been kind to you? There is nemesis for all of this.





I knew there was a victim he wanted to impress. Last May, I got a call from a woman who told me that she and my ex were supposed to get married but he had run away to the US.





The lady said she was sorry that she got involved with him. That was not the first time but the fourth time somebody who was married to me would propose to four different women during my marriage.





Come on! You don't know half of what I have gone through. I only leave it to God. When I had my twins, a woman based in America called Gina sent me a friend request on Facebook and I accepted.





Then she sent me her naked pictures and my ex in bed. My ex had proposed to this same woman on a Valentine's Day and April of that year, I was delivered of a set of twins and the pictures went viral.





This lady ran mad and looked for me on FB. The street I live in Port Harcourt is named after me. This woman told me that a girl on that street gave birth to a child for my husband.





She sent me the picture of the baby. I had heard that he had slept with most of the actresses in Nollywood especially the up and coming ones . But I didn't care. I wanted to keep my home. I had been in pains all through the years I was married.





He had an affair with the DCO of the police station in the area we lived in Port Harcourt. Two of them used to wear the same attire to attend police functions. Everybody felt the policewoman was the wife of my ex. This DCO is even a married woman" He said.





"I would have still forgiven him as I always forgave him each time he walked out of the marriage and came back after a couple of months. But this last time, he held my neck tightly and said he was going to kill me.





I was holding my two month old baby. He gave me a dirty slap and the baby was thrown out of my hand and the baby's head hit the bed. It wasn't the first time he would grab my neck and torment me. He had beaten me a couple of times.





But the last beating came with, "you are finished!’ he said he was done with me. Shortly before I gave birth, I had sold one of my lands. He gave me N100,000 and said as I was going to the village;





"I should buy sand and concrete for the house he was building in the village. But I finished the money I got from selling my land on his building in the village.





I loaned him N 500,000 and when trouble started and I needed money to feed the kids, I asked him for the money. That was when he beat me, held my neck and said he was going to kill me and that I was finished. When he released me, I told him he was not God and that I was not finished.





He packed out of the house and checked into a hotel. Once in a while, he would call the house help and tell her to dress the children and he would take them out and then he would send one of his girlfriends to bring back the kids. It was after this incident that I had to look for an agent and I begged her to book shows for me so that hunger would not kill me and my children since he had stopped taking care of us”





On been fetish, "My ex eventually became born again after he was released from the kidnappers den.





He went to church and gave testimony that he was filming in Asaba and he left Asaba for Owerri where he had gone to see a native doctor who had given him a ring.





He said he was on his way back to Port Harcourt when the kidnappers accosted him. I used to think he was fetish free. He told the whole church that God wanted to use the kidnap case to reorder his steps to God. I was dazed! I couldn't believe what I was hearing. For him to turn around and say that I am fetish, it is amazing”She told punch on phone



