



Ten passengers were reported to have sustained serious injuries on Sunday in a ghastly motor accident which occurred at the Bolingo Junction Area 10, Abuja.







The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that the accident involved a commercial bus heading for Ilorin and a taxi





Two of the victims who spoke to NAN at the National Hospital where they were rushed to, said the accident occurred as a result of disregard to traffic rule by the driver of the bus

They said that the driver of the bus which they boarded from Nyanya to Ilorin was at fault as he did not obey the traffic light.





One of the victims, Mary Gambo a tailor, said she was on her way to Ilorin to visit her brother.





She said that the bus driver was reckless and did not wait for the taxi driver who was passed by the light to drive through but ran into it.

She said that the bus driver ought to have waited for the taxi driver to pass since he was stopped by the traffic light.





Corroborating her statement, Ahmed Mumuni, another victim, who works as security guard at the Federal Polytechnic Offa, said the driver of the bus they boarded was at fault.





He said that the driver would not listen to complaints of his passengers when they pleaded with him to reduce speed.





"We saw that the bus driver was speeding and begged him to be careful but he refused to heed our plea. See where it has landed everyone now" he said.





All efforts by NAN correspondent to ascertain the state of the victims who sustained serious injuries from staff of the National Hospital proved abortive.





The doctor on duty said he was not in a position to speak on behalf of the hospital.

However, a staff who did not want his name mentioned, said the victims in coma had been resuscitated, while those injured were being attended to.





At the scene of the incident, officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, the Nigeria Police, Nigerian Army and some private security guards who were seen carrying out routine checks refused to give official statement.

