Earlier report reaching CKN News has it that security agents this evening stormed the home of Nnamdi KANU in Umuahia,Abia State.
While the report has it that the Army stormed the residence during which several members of IPOB were shot (one was captured on video) being ferried to a hospital with gun shot.
CKN News further enquiry from a high placed official of government who spoke to CKN News on condition of anonymity stated that contrary to news being spread on social media,the military were only on patrol around the streets close to the residence of the IPOB leader when they had a misunderstanding with some IPOB members.
During the argument one IPOB member was shot on the thigh.According to him,it was a mere disagreement and not an outright invasion as being circulated.
The source stated that no life was lost and that order has been restored to the area.
All attempt made by CKN News to get the reaction of IPOB or the Nigerian Army was unsuccessful as at the time of filling in this report.
We could not also confirm if the IPOB leader was at home during the incident.
