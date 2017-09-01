MBGN 2017 Winner Ugochi Ihezue

Miss Ugochi Ihezue representing Kebbi State has won this year's edition of the Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria organized by Silverbird Group.



Miss Bayelsa, Rebecca Nengi​ was declared the 4th runner up, Miss Oyo, Emmanuella Yaboh​ 3rd runner up, Miss Plateau, Winfrey Okoli 2nd runner up and Miss Sokoto, Stephanie Agbasi​,the 1st runner up.



Ihezue who will represent Nigeria at the “Miss World” Beauty Pageant, also won the Model of the year.



Miss Yobe state, Ndah Gift won the 2017 Miss Amity, she was nominated by all the contestants. Miss Anambra, Maristella Okpala won the 2017 Miss Photogenic award.



Miss Sokoto, Stephanie Agbasi, won the Best Traditional Costume, while the Best Evening Wear award went to Miss Bayelsa, Rebecca Nengi.



The top fifteen (15) of the 2017 Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria were: Miss Abuja, Miss Bayelsa, Miss Oyo, Miss Imo, Miss Plateau, Miss Anambra, Miss Kebbi, Miss Ondo, Miss Lagos, Miss Nassarawa, Miss Edo, Miss Abia, Miss Sokoto, Miss Kwara and Miss Niger.



The star studded event was held at the Eko Hotel and suites Victoria Island Lagos last night and was attended by the who is who in the society.

