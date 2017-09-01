



As part of the ongoing efforts by the Ministry of Petroleum Resources to keep you abreast of the activities going on in the Ministry under the leadership of the Honorable Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, we would like to use this medium to extend a personal message from the Honorable Minister of State as part of a Special Mid-Term Review of his stewardship since August 2015, when he was privileged to be appointed as the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation by President Muhammadu Buhari, GCON.





Fast forward to November, 2015, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria thought it wise to add an extra layer of responsibility to him as he doubled as the Minister of State for the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Nigeria. Subsequently, in July 2016, he had to focus all of his expertise in the new role as the Minister of State which allowed me bring to bear the much needed boost in the Oil and Gas Sector.













Two years down the line, in cognizance of the absolute focus on probity and commitment to accountability as regards stewardship, it our pleasure to present you with a MID-TERM REVIEW of the activities that we have delivered from August 2015 to August 2017.













We would like to share the podcast featuring the Honorable Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu as he presents his MID-TERM REVIEW.













Your feedback is highly welcome and we do encourage you to use the hashtag, #7BigWins to share your thoughts and make contributions across our various social media platforms in other to enhance the entire process and ultimately lead to a successful implementation of the petroleum sector roadmap.













Please click on the link below to watch the full video: https://www.facebook.com/IbeKachikwu/videos/1084816774983233/











