Juan Carlos Noguez Ortiz has no fear of bees, and on Wednesday in Toronto he proved it by setting a new Guinness world record.









Ortiz, an employee at Dickey Bee Honey Farm in Cookstown, wore a bee beard for 61 minutes on the nose in front of a crowd at Yonge-Dundas Square, beating the previous record of 53 minutes, 34 seconds.









Ortiz told CBC Toronto he practised the stunt only twice before the official attempt.









"I wanted to show people that they don't have to be scared of the bees," said Ortiz.









Peter Dickey, the master beekeeper at Dickey Bee Honey Farm, provided the bees for the stunt.









"We brought 100,000 bees with us, so there are more bees with us today than ever. But we brought the gentle ones so that is very important when we are doing bearding," Dickey said.



