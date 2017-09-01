A Magistrate’s Court in Osogbo, Osun State has sentenced a 30-year-old man, Sulaiman Awokunle, to six months imprisonment for allegedly stealing a ram kept for Sallah by Saka Idowu.





The police prosecutor, Elisa Olusegun, told the court that Awokunle stole the ram valued at N25, 000 at about 6am inside Onunrin’s compound in Iree,





Olusegun said the accused person committed an offence contrary to Section 383 and punishable under Section 390(9) of the criminal code, cap 34, Vol. II, Laws of Odun state of Nigeria, 2003.





Awokunle pleaded guilty to the one count-charge of theft levelled against him and pleaded for mercy.





His counsel, Najite Okobe, said his client was a first time offender and urged the court to mitigate his punishment.





Magistrate Adenike Olowolagba convicted Awokunle and sentenced him to six months imprisonment. The Magistrate however gave him an option of N4, 000 in the spirit of Eid el-Kabir.





The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a 41-year- old man, Kasimu Saka, was also arraigned before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan on Wednesday for allegedly stealing a ram valued at N40, 000.





Source:NAN







