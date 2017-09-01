



Vice President Yemi Osinbajo arrived Benue state this afternoon to sympathize with the government and people of the state over the recent flood mishap that has left over 100, 000 families homeless in Makurdi, the state capital.

There have been calls by Nigerians for President Buhari or Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to visit the flood victims. Osinbajo is expected to visit the internally displaced persons (IDPs) camp where victims of the flood are currently residing.

He was received by his Excellency, Governor Ortom