



The popular musician, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as TuFace, has arrived at the camp for internally displaced persons in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.





The artist, a native of Benue State, arrived at 10:40 a.m. to donate gifts to thousands of families who are urgently taking shelter at the camp.





An estimated 110,000 people are believed to have been affected by the massive flood that destroyed homes of residents following days of rainfall last week.





TuFace arrived with his wife and actress, Annie, and is expected to perform briefly under the Benue Flood Relief Initiative.





