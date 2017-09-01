After months of application, short listing and intensive screening, representatives of companies converged at the JW Marriott Hotel in Dubai on Thursday, 7th of September 2017 for the prestigious African Arabia Property Awards.



The Africa Arabia Property Awards is organized by The International Property Awards UK which has been recognized as the premier programme recognizing and rewarding excellence in the Real Estate Industry.



Luxury Villas Group bagged the award for Best Real Estate Agency in Nigeria out of other worthy competitors.



The awards rewarded several companies in areas of Real Estate Agency, Development, Interior Decoration and Architecture.



There were also several presentations which focused on Real Estate projects in the UAE and beyond. The Chairman of the International Property Awards Mr Stuart Shields also spoke on branding for companies saying that companies should ensure that they pay particular attention to their branding and advertisement. He also stressed that companies achieve growth and international awareness through strategic partnerships.



This new addition to our shelf is a true testament to the fact that dedication and hard work brings result.



The award was received by Ms. Chisom Emenalom, our Head of Marketing and Business Development who represented the company at the ceremony. She then presented it to our CEO Mr Tommy Odama at the office on Monday, 11th September 2017.



We are proud of this new laurel even as we are determined to keep making giant strides to raise the bar for Real Estate services in Nigeria and beyond.