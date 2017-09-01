





Manthia Diawara

One of Africa ’ s landmark cultural events, the Lights Camera Africa!!! Film Festival is returning in 2017 with the theme “ RESET. ” The groundbreaking film, “ An Opera of The World ” by Manthia Diawara will be making its African premiere at LCA 2017.

This year ’ s festival will present a series of films and conversations that examine contemporary issues that affect our lives and world in various ways – politics, science and the arts. This year ’ s programme, will provide a forum for open discourse as well as entertainment for all the family over its three-day run from Friday, 29 September to Sunday, 1 October 2017 at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The imagined world order that assumed a safe and stable world, that would bind people and cultures in progress and prosperity appears to be experiencing fraught times. The countries and their agents expected to lead the vanguard of this safe and prosperous future are themselves fragile thus exposing age long fault lines in communities across the globe.

Recognising the fractious times that we live in – the Lights Camera Africa!!! 2017 brings to its audiences a selection of films that it hopes will support us in identifying the error of our trajectories and retracing our steps through a common contemplation of opportunities that would facilitate a RESET of the weakening world order. This is imperative at a time when Nigeria is tackling perennial sectarianism.

We hope you are as excited as we are about bringing the people of Lagos a wonderful festival dedicated to the best of independent and African film with well curated sessions of insightful discussions, talks and family-friendly programming.

Our very popular Festival Marketplace returns this year as will our inter-disciplinary showcases of literature, visual art and live music during this 3-day cultural fiesta.

Speaking on this year ’ s programme, Ugoma Adegoke, Festival Director of LCA, said: “ This year ’ s programme demonstrates the festival ’ s commitment to its mission of exposing African and global audiences to good quality independent African cinema with a view to stimulating discourse on issues and experiences rooted in the African experience. We are proud to continue what has become an enduring partnership with the African Film Festival, New York. This partnership has at its core a mission to expose African and global audiences to good quality independent African cinema with a view to stimulating discourse on issues and experiences rooted in the African experience. ”

The Lights Camera Africa!!! Film Festival appreciates the support of LEKOIL, Zircon Marine, The Wheatbaker, and numerous partners for its 2017 edition and look forward to new and equally committed support from culture loving institutions and individuals.

We also celebrate our alliances with scholars, directors, artists and personalities like Tunde Kelani, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, John Akomfrah OBE, Manthia Diawara, Awam Akpa, Taiwo Ajai-Lycett, Pascal Ott, Ego Boyo, Kunle Afolayan, Biola AlaTam Fiofori, Odia Ofeimun, Victor Ehikhamenor, Emeka Ed Keazor, Femi Odugbemi, Chika Anadu, Remi Vaughan-Richards, Kene Mkparu, Shaibu Husseini, Mildred Okwo, Adebola Williams, Lala Akindoju, Aduke Gomez and Jahman Anikulapo.

We remain excited at the opportunities for cultural exchanges with our friends at the French and German diplomatic missions, long-time enablers of cinema and culture in Africa.





