Le Stan Ekeh

Serial ICT entrepreneur Leo Stan Ekeh has been announced as Chairman of the News Express 5th Anniversary Lecture scheduled to hold at Sheraton Hotel & Towers, Ikeja, Lagos, on Thursday, September 28, 2017. The announcement was made via a statement issued on Saturday in Lagos, signed by News Express Publisher Isaac Umunna.“We are honoured to have Chief Ekeh, Chairman of foremost Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Company, Zinox Technologies Ltd., and pioneer of online publishing in Nigeria, accept to chair the News Express 5th Anniversary Lecture. With him directing affairs, we are confident of delivering an event that will meet the expectations of all who would attend,” Umunna said.The Lecture, with “National Unity and the Demand for Restructuring” as theme, has Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, as Guest Speaker. He will speak on “National Unity and the Demand for Restructuring — A Governor’s Perspective”.Governor Sani Bello will be supported by an array of distinguished personalities from Nigeria and abroad whose identities would be made public in due course.News Express, which debuted on August 29, 2012, is one of Nigeria’s most popular and influential online dailies. It is read by hundreds of thousands of people around the world and records annual traffic of upwards of 100 million.