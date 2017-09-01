Select Menu

Lawmakers Across 36 States Moves For Peace, Stability In The Country
Posted date: Saturday, September 30, 2017


Legislators from all 36 state assemblies in Nigeria have held a meeting in Owerri for a joint session focused on the unity of the country.


The joint session of legislators in the Imo state capital saw Speakers and House of Assembly members from all the six geo-political zones of the country gathered to discuss their stand against hate speeches and disunity of Nigeria.


The legislators are insisting that state assemblies have a bigger role to play in the unity of the country, being the closest to the grassroots.


The presiding officer of the session, the speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Acho Ihim, in his opening address said;


We are going to talk about the very prevalent and precarious situation Nigeria finds itself, emanating from all parts of Nigeria, including the issues of kidnappings and killings.”

