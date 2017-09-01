Add caption

Yesterday, the Lagos State Government announced that there would be a partial restriction of movement on Ikorodu Road to enable it replace the dilapidated and disused steel pedestrian bridge at Fadeyi Bus Stop with a new footbridge.





In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure,

Olujimi Hotonu, the State Government said the main carriage lanes of the Ikorodu Road would be closed to traffic for two nights on Saturday, 23rd September, between 11pm and 6am, and Sunday 24th between 11pm and 4am, while the service lanes will be open to traffic.







The Government also said all traffic both inward Lagos and outward Ojota will be diverted to the service lanes. While soliciting for the cooperation and support of all road users especially motorists plying the corridor to observe all the precaution signs on the road, the State Government said it had put in place effective traffic management strategies to manage the traffic during the period of closure.





