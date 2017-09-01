Lagos State Commissioner of Police CP Imohimi Edgal has ordered the officer in charge of 'X' SQUAD to arrest three police officers who were caught extorting motorists along Surulere area of the State.



According to a statement released by the state police public relations officer, Olarinde Famous-Cole, the state police commissioner has also ordered the Deputy Commissioner of police, DCP, in charge of Administration of Lagos command to issue the DPO in-charge of the area a query and also report the conduct of the DPO to higher authorities for poor supervision of his men according to the Inspector-General of police directives.





The CP also ordered that henceforth only HOD' s, Area commanders and DPO'S who are directly in charge of their Departments or stations are the only ones allowed to sign a detention order in the command. The CP said under no circumstances should any other person sign detention order.





He further stated that any area command found guilty of any unworthy or a shameful act to the police force, the Area commander or DPO will be held liable for unnecessary detention of citizens.



According to him “it has become very vital for all officers and men in Lagos state police command to adhere these instructions and on no account will the fundamental rights of the citizens of Lagos be trampled upon under my watch"





The CP also note that the officers found guilty of extorting motorist are currently facing disciplinary actions and the police force in the State will no longer tolerate any act of lawlessness from its personnel.