



The Lagos state police command yesterday demolished five suspected Badoo shrines operated by an oil marketer, Alaka Abayomi, that was discovered in July this year.









This was according to Lagos state police commissioner, Edgal Imohimi, led the demolition exercise







The police said the move was to rid the area of the Badoo cult .





The state Police Public Relations Officer , Olarinde Famous -Cole, said a suspect , who claimed to be a native doctor , was arrested.









Famous - Cole , who explained that the exercise was not entirely due to Badoo activities , added that the location , where the demolition was carried out , was one of the areas where Badoo members operated from .









He said , “ We discovered about five shrines , which have been destroyed. We got information about the shrines from some members of the public . The shrines were located in the Agbowa area of Ikorodu , Lagos State









“ Other agencies like the Department of Department of State Services , policemen from the task force, as well as members of the local vigilance group, assisted the police in the task . For now, we know that the shrines were for ritual and fraudulent activities . ”





