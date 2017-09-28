Ogun State police have arrested 28yr old, Abiodun Joseph, for allegedly kidnapping two children and demanding N300,000 ransom.











The abducted children are a 12-year-old girl, Tobiloba Aleshiloye, and an eight-year-old boy, Yussuf Kudus.









Joseph allegedly committed the crime on September 15 somewhere at Agbara area but was nabbed at a hotel located in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.









The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Abimbola Oyeyemi, yesterday confirmed the arrest of the suspect in a statement. Oyeyemi disclosed that the suspect demanded N150,000 to free each of the children.









He said: "The suspect, who resides at No 10, Canaanland, Sango-Ota, abducted the two children on the 15th of September, 2017 and took them to an unknown place from where he started demanding the sum of N150,000 per child from the parents of the abducted children.











"The case was reported to the police at Agbara Division and detectives were detailed to be on the trail of the kidnapper.











"Technical investigation was conducted and the hideout of the suspect was located in a hotel at Ojoo area of Ibadan and the place was stormed by detectives where the suspect was arrested and victims rescued unhurt"













The PPRO stated that the Police Commissioner, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to Anti-Kidnapping/Cultist Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID).











Oyeyemi added that the two children had been rescued and reunited with their parents. He said: “The commissioner of police also appealed to members of the public to take security of their children serious in order not to make them victims of kidnappers"





New Telegraph