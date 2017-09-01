UN Sec Gen

UN Secretary General António Guterres, on Wednesday, declared that the time has come to wipe out human trafficking with an action plan to end the scourge.





“With tens of millions of human trafficking victims worldwide, now is the time to stand together and stamp out this abominable practice,” Guterres siad.



The declaration by the General Assembly on the appraisal of the UN Global Plan of Action to Combat Trafficking in Persons, reaffirmed the Member States’ commitment to implement a UN action plan to end the scourge.



“Human trafficking is all around us, in all regions of the world,” Guterres said, referring to such practices as forced labour, sexual servitude, recruitment of child soldiers and other forms of exploitation and abuse.



The Assembly at a high-level meeting convened to examine progress achieved and challenges remaining in the implementation of the seven-year-old Global Plan of Action to Combat Trafficking in Persons, opened on Wednesday and closes on Thursday.



In the Declaration, adopted without a vote, UN Member States demonstrated their strong political will to take decisive concerted action to end the heinous crime.





The Secretary-General said in recent years, rising conflict, insecurity and economic uncertainty have brought new tests.“As millions of children, women and men spill out of their countries towards safety, they find themselves at the mercy of merciless people,” Guterres said.



"These criminal networks are global, well-organised, technologically savvy and highly proficient in taking advantage of gaps in governance and weaknesses in institutions,” he added.



He added that fighting human trafficking required greater use of relevant instruments, including the UN conventions against transnational organised crime and against corruption.



According to him, next year’s expected adoption by the General Assembly of a global compact on safe, orderly and regular migration is a further potential milestone.



The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, adopted by Member States in 2015, also addresses some of the root causes that make people vulnerable to trafficking. Often, trafficking is abetted by poverty and inequality.



"Fighting trafficking and advancing sustainable, inclusive development go hand in hand,” Guterres said.