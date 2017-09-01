FCT Minister Bello

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Muhammad Bello has placed Abuja on red-alert following confrontation between pro-Biafra group and the Nigerian Army.



The minister ordered the FCT security agencies to be on the alert following military operation in the Southeast.



Bello gave the order after an emergency meeting of the FCT Security Committee.



Some members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), in what is believed to be a response to an alleged torture by the Army, attacked the Hausa community in Oyigbo, a local area in Rivers state.



There was unconfirmed reports on Friday that Igbo and Hausa traders in one of the suburb towns of Abuja had a face-off, but peace was reportedly restored when security agents were deployed in the area.



And the FCT minister said the order become necessary so as to guide against any breakdown of law and order in the territory.



