South East Governors

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra Nnamdi Kanu had lost control of the secessionist group and hence the Southeast Governors Forum proscribed the group’s activities.





In an interview with journalists in Abakaliki, capital of Ebomyi state, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebony said IPOB had lost focus of its original idea.





He was speaking against the backdrop of Friday’s decision by governors of states in the sub-region to ban the activities of the group.





The Ebonyi governor, who is the chairman of the forum, said IPOB’s activities were causing tension in the region and the governors had to act immediately.





"The activities of IPOB in the Southeast have denied us of foreign investments and it is very important that our people should understand that and should know that”he said.





"There are things you do that you have control over and so you work about things you have control over and leave the rest that you don't have control over.



