Nnnamdi Kanu

The Nigerian Army has reportedly launched a manhunt for Nnamdi kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who has equally flees his home town and other places, he usually visit.





This development comes on the declaration of the army and the back of the proscription of the group's activities by the Southeast Governors Forum.





Kanu was arrested in Lagos on 14 October, 2015, and charged to court over allegations of treasonable felony, maintaining an unlawful society and illegal possession of items, among others.





The IPOB leader was however granted bail by a federal high court in Abuja, in April, under stringent conditions.





Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court had said Kanu must “Produce three sureties and two of whom must be; (a) highly respected and recognized Jewish leader and (b) highly placed Igbo person such as a Senator.



The third surety must be resident in Abuja with a landed property in the same Abuja. And report says Kanu's bail sureties might be asked by the military to produce him.





"Troops have been given a firm order to fish out and arrest the IPOB leader. As a prelude to it, the Defence Headquarters on Friday declared IPOB as a terrorist organisation”a source said





"Intelligence has, however, revealed that Kanu might have gone underground. As I speak with you, troops have actually searched his house and he was not found there.Troops have a mandate to arrest him wherever he might be.”



