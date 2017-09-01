



Chairman of the Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF), Dr Paul Unongo, has claimed that Senate President Bukola Saraki saved President Muhammadu Buhari from beign embarrassed in court by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).







Unongo was reacting to the proscription and categorisation of IPOB as a terrorist group by the Nigerian government.







Saraki had come out to condemn the decision barely 24 hours after the Nigerian Army pronounced the group a terrorist organisation.







The Senate President said only the National Assembly had the right to such pronouncement.







Speaking to newsmen, the chairman of the Northern Elders Forum said Saraki saved Buhari from being embarrassed in court for following due process towards proscribing a group in the country.







Unongo said: ”We wish to reiterate our consistent position that there are no issues of disagreement and demands by individuals and groups in the country or anywhere in the world that dialogue cannot resolve.









"The NEF acknowledges that we, the citizens of Nigeria, are capable of resolving our issues internally.







"The North recognizes and acknowledges that there are demanding and legitimate questions on the current operations of the Nigerian State.







"The North has very clear ideas on all issues and positions that the nation sees as challenges and is willing to dialogue on all of them.”