IPOB Envoy Abdulkadir Erkahraman

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has cleared some grey issues bordering on its relationship with a Turkish citizen, Mr. Abdulkadir Erkahraman. It said he is a representative of IPOB on international relations in the Middle East and Asia.



The group described Erkahraman as the current President of International Nations Commercial Association based in Turkey and an adviser to Kanu.



Erkahraman has come under attacks lately from the Federal Government and All Progressives Congress (APC) members, warning him to renounce his support for IPOB.



IPOB also alleged that the government had invited him to visit Nigeria and make a television broadcast publicly renouncing his support for Biafra, adding that this should serve to notify the Turkish government and the world accordingly that Erkahramans’ life and that of his family have come under threat.



In a statement yesterday, the IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, lamented that labeling the peaceful group, as terrorist organisation is an act designed to alienate friends of Biafra from publicly associating with the IPOB movement for self-determination, accusing the Nigerian government of working to isolate the movement for Biafra restoration away from international supporters.



The group warned that scare tactics will not work because Erkahraman is a conscientious Muslim who understands what human rights is all about, the need to preserve same and believes that freedom for Biafra supersedes everything else in life, even his own religion.



“When he visited our leader in his home town Afaraukwu Ibeku Umuahia, their discussions focused exclusively on areas of infrastructural development and how such partnerships can be developed to help alleviate the suffering of the people of Biafra.



“He is not a Turkish diplomat, he has never claimed to be one and our leader did not receive him in such capacity. Those on online news platforms in Nigeria referring to him as a diplomat are deliberately misleading their readers. Some of these publishers are nothing more than sponsored agents, in the pay of the Ministry of Information, hoping to tarnish the image of Erkahraman and Biafra”, the group said.



They further called on the government of Turkey and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, to look critically at the activities of the government of Nigeria.



