



The Independent National Electoral Commission has resumed the recall process for the Senator Dino Melaye (APC-Kogi West).





This was disclosed on Tuesday in a statement by a member of the INEC Information and Voter Education Committee, Mallam Mohammed Haruna.





He said the Commission would on Monday, September 18, 2017, release a revised timetable and schedule of activities in compliance with the orders of the court.





According to him, the September 11 court ruling removes the last legal obstacle to the continuation of the process.





This is after the Commission had to halt the process when a Federal High Court presided over by Justice John Tsoho directed INEC to maintain status quo pending the determination of the suit that Melaye filed to challenge his recall process.





He said:“It will be recalled that in obedience to an interlocutory order of the Federal High Court, Abuja given on 6th July, 2017 the Independent National Electoral Commission stayed all actions relating to the petition to recall Senator Dino Melaye as the senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District.





"Judgment in the suit was delivered yesterday, September 11, 2017. All legal hurdles have now been cleared and the recall process can now proceed as envisaged by the constitution, the Electoral Act and the extant INEC guidelines and regulation.





"Accordingly, and in compliance with the orders of the court, the commission will release a revised timetable and schedule of activities on Monday, September 18, 2017".