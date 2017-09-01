Select Menu

Slider

Politics

Society

Crime

News Headlines

Entertainment

» » INEC Release Eligible Parties For November 18 Governorship Election
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Tuesday, September 26, 2017 / comment : 0


The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has shortlisted 37 registered political parties for the November 18 governorship election in Anambra state.



The list published by the electoral body contains the names of the governorship candidates and their deputies.


The State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Nwachukwu Orji, disclosed this to newsmen on Tuesday.



He said the exercise was in line with what is required of the commission by the law.
Orji appealed to the political parties to campaign peacefully to help the commission deliver on its mandate of free, fair and credible election.



Among the political parties and their candidates published are the All progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Willie Obiano and Dr. Nkem Okeke; the All Progressives Congress (APC) Dr. Tony Okechukwu Nwoye and Dozie Ikedife Arinze; and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Oseloka Henry Obaze and Chidi A. Onyemelukwe.

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú