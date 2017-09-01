



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has shortlisted 37 registered political parties for the November 18 governorship election in Anambra state.









The list published by the electoral body contains the names of the governorship candidates and their deputies.







The State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Nwachukwu Orji, disclosed this to newsmen on Tuesday.









He said the exercise was in line with what is required of the commission by the law.

Orji appealed to the political parties to campaign peacefully to help the commission deliver on its mandate of free, fair and credible election.









Among the political parties and their candidates published are the All progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Willie Obiano and Dr. Nkem Okeke; the All Progressives Congress (APC) Dr. Tony Okechukwu Nwoye and Dozie Ikedife Arinze; and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Oseloka Henry Obaze and Chidi A. Onyemelukwe.