Nyesom Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has stated that the conspiracy between the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Police constitutes a threat to the nation’s democracy.

Wike stated this yesterday, when he granted audience to the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

He said that, following the use of Police to deny the people of Rivers East Senatorial District their mandate, the APC has made it their official policy.

According to him: “The strategy has been adopted by the APC, as experienced in Rivers State, during the rerun elections. We have to alert all other Nigerians about this strategy.

“The alarm we have raised on the printing of fake result sheets was correct. They used Special Anti-robbery Squad to abduct INEC officials and smuggle in fake results “.

He called on all the political parties to be vigilant and stop the actualisation of the plot of APC to rig the 2019 polls.

“They know Nigerians are tired of being deceived. That is why they will plan to massively rig the 2019 elections. As IPAC members, you must be vigilant. They will do everything possible, including killing dozens of persons to remain in power. This is because the people have rejected them”, he said.

The governor said that despite the anomaly that greeted the Rivers East Senatorial District election, INEC has remained silent. He said that INEC must offer explanation on the fraud APC used the Police to perpetrate.

Governor Wike added that all other political parties participating in the forthcoming Anambra Governorship election must be vigilant as the APC has planned to rig the polls.

“Democracy is under threat. We must defend it”, he said.

In his remarks, the Secretary of IPAC, Chief Perry Opara, said the state was working because Governor Wike has invested in development projects.

He commended Governor Wike for carrying all political parties along in the state, urging the Federal Government to imbibe the same pattern, which would reduce tension in the country.

The 46 Political Parties of IPAC conferred on Governor Wike, the “Most Opposition Friendly and Eagle of Nigeria”.