



Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will engage at least 20,000 personnel for the conduct of the November 18, 2017 governorship election in Anambra state.





The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Dr Nkwachukwu Orji, disclosed this at the commencement of a two-day workshop for the Civil Society Situation Room on today in Awka.





Nkwachukwu revealed that 35 candidates from various registered political parties would contest the governorship poll, but said that some of the parties conducted their primaries without the presence of INEC officials.





He said that some possible factors that may constitute challenges for the smooth conduct of the election, and but assured that the commission was working hard to address such issues saying that the election would not only serve as a test-run to the 2019 general elections, but would send a signal on the advancement of the nation’s democracy.