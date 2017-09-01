The Nigeria Police Force has tighten up security to ensure a smooth and peaceful independence day celebration nationwide.







The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris has ordered the deployment of surveillance helicopters to monitor difficult terrains and marine gunboats to patrol riverine areas throughout the country.







The Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood in a statement on Saturday in Abuja explained that the IG had also ordered the state Commissioners of Police and the Assistant Inspectors General of Police in charge of zonal commands to carry out massive deployment of police operatives.





The deployment also involved the conventional policemen, Police Mobile Force personnel, Counter Terrorism Unit, Special Police Forces, Force Intelligence and Investigation Department for covert and overt operations.







The statement noted that mounted troops and the dogs section were also deployed for crowd control and crime prevention at venues of celebration and recreation during the period and beyond.







It said, "The personnel are under strict instructions to be civil , polite but firm in the discharge of their responsibilities.







"They are to pay special attention to places of celebrations, public places and other locations where people will gather to celebrate the Independence anniversary”







The police added that sustained surveillance and proactive crime prevention strategies would be adopted, while the ongoing raids of criminal hideouts, black spots, identified troubled spots and other vulnerable points to remove criminal elements would continue throughout the period.





Furthermore, the Commissioners of Police in charge of state commands were directed by the IG to collaborate with other security and safety agencies and also interface with the community leaders to ensure a successful implementation of security operations for the celebration”Moshood said.







Punch