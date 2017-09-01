



Two of the five men being prosecuted by the federal government for unlawful importation of 661 pump-action rifles into the country, have indicated their intention to enter into plea bargain.







The defendants, Mahmud Hassan, Oscar Okafor, Donatus Achinulo, Matthew Okoye, said to be at large, and Salihu Danjuma, had been arraigned by the Attorney General of the Federation on June 14th before the Federal High Court in Lagos.









They had pleaded not guilty to eight charges against them, while the trial judge, Justice Ayokunle Faji, refused their bail applications in view of the ‘gravity of the charges’ leveled against them.









At the resumed hearing of the case Monday September 25th, two of the suspects, Oscar Okafor and Donatus Achinulo, who had changed their lawyers, indicated their intentions to change their plea from not guilty, to guilty.









The judge directed the defendants to notify the AGF of their intention and adjourned till September 26th.