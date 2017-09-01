



The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris on Thursday, paid a condolence visit to the family of ASP Cyril Nwosu.







You will recall that between last week, a group of IPOB members armed with Petrol Bomb and other offensive weapons attacked and burnt down Ariaria Police Division, Aba.









They burnt down one police vehicle and two exhibit vehicles parked at the Division and attacked Police Officers at the Division with dangerous weapons. In the process, some of the Police personnel were seriously injured.







ASP Nwosu, who was among those seriously injured, was rushed to the Living Word Hospital where he was admitted.







The doctors battled in vain to save his life but he sadly died as a result of the injuries sustained. The hoodlums also carted away three (3) Pump action Rifles, ammunition and destroyed other Police security materials.







In his characteristic empathy, the IGP gave a posthumous promotion to the late ASP and promised to look into the possibility of elevating the widow, who is an Inspector to a higher rank.







He also announced police scholarship to the only child left behind by the deceased, whom he described as an officer that died in the service of his country.



