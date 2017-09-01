





The Police Service Commission (PSC), on Wednesday, confirmed the retirement letter of Sen. Isah Misau, Chairman Senate Committee on Navy, to be authentic.









The Nigeria Police Force on Aug. 27 declared Misau a deserter and accused him of carrying a forged retirement letter.









Misau was invited by the commission to appear before its Special Panel investigating the genuineness or otherwise of the two letters of retirement emanating from the commission.









Misau in series of interviews with newsmen accused the Inspector General of Police of taking bribe to post police officers as well as diverting money paid by private companies for police duties.









The Head, Press and Public Relations of the commission, Ikechukwu Ani, told NAN in Abuja, that the committee confirmed that the letter was issued by the commission.









He said that Misau who did not appear before the committee, did not give any reason for his absence.









Ani said that the retirement letter with ref: No PSC 1034 Vol.8/244, was issued on March 4, 2014 but took effect from Dec. 1, 2010.







