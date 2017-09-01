



Anthony Sani, the Secretary General of the sociopolitical group, Arewa Consultative Forum has president Buhari to ignore the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu and his act of arogancy.



In an interview, Sani who said the Igbo leaders have tacitly endorsed hate speech by the Indigenous People of Biafra, said, the federal government must stop giving Nnamdi a rewarding attention.



When asked if he supports Nnamdi's rearrest by the president Buhari's led administration, "This is a legal matter of which I am not an authority.



You would note that Nnamdi Kanu was arraigned on charges of treasonable felony and was granted bail on medical grounds with clearly spelt out conditions which he accepted of his own volition.





But Kanu has observed the bail conditions more in the breach. This has tested the will of the Federal Government which has gone to court to either enforce the bail conditions or have him re-arrested.





But some other people believe that Kanu's rearrest will make him a political factor in the polity.



To this group, it is better to ignore Kanu , while some others are of the view that the Federal Government should dialogue with Kanu and bring about a political solution. But do we now reward bad behaviours with recognition and concessions by playing up Danegeld in Biafra? To me unless it is impossible I would prefer that the law should take its course" He told Punch

Punch