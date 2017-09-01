Orji Kanu

Ex Governor of Abia state, Orji Uzor Kalu has called for an end to the agitation for Biafra, saying the breakup of Nigeria will not be in the interest of the Igbo.



Kalu made the call in an interview with newsmen on Saturday while reacting to the proscription of the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) by the Southeast Governors Forum.



He spoke on the sideline of the opening of the 2017 Annual Youth Summit organised by Junior Chamber International (JCI), Ikoyi, in collaboration with Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation at his ‘Camp Neya’ country home in Igbere, Abia.





Kalu noted that given the huge investments by Ndigbo in different parts of the country, the people of Southeast stood to suffer more than any other tribe, should Nigeria split.





He said: ”The struggle for Biafra is not a serious one. Those agitating for the breakup of Nigeria should stop.





”Ndigbo should rather struggle for equity and justice so that they can feel safe to live and work in any part of the country.



