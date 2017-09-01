



Former Political adviser to ex-Governor Adams Oshiomhole, Charles Idahosa, has insisted that Igbos do not deserve the equal share of dividends of democracy they are demanding from President Muhammadu Buhari.







He wondered why the region, which did not vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC), should demand equal treatment with other regions which voted for Buhari in 2015.









Idahosa said: ”If you people need restructuring, because I heard people complain about how appointments are shared, how do you expect the APC to give equal Boards appointments to the South-East that voted 90 per cent for the PDP (at the last presidential election)?







"Do you expect the President to compensate those who did not vote for him? Is that one done anywhere in a democracy?







"The Southeast did not vote for the APC; so, you don’t expect them to get what others who voted for the APC are getting.”