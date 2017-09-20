Imo state Governor, Rochas Okorocha, says Igbos play the worst politics among the ethnic and geopolitical zones in Nigeria.

Okorocha said this at an interactive session with some top media practitioners in Owerri, the state capital.

"Igbo have to change their strategy, in order to reclaim their relevance in Nigeria’s power equation. Quote me anywhere, Igbo play the worst politics in Nigeria.

Today, Hausa have realised they can win an election without Igbo. Hitherto, Hausa used to think they could not win elections without Igbo.Now, they believe with the combined massive populations of Lagos and Kano, they no longer need Igbo to win, hence, the latest alliance between Hausa and Yoruba. So, where is Igbo today in Nigerian politics?” he asked rhetorically.

Governor Rochas also spoke on the agitation for the creation of Biafra by IPOB members. According to him, the approach used by the group is childish. He said if Nigeria were to break up today, it is the Igbos that would be at a loss.

"I have always said Igbo have this feeling of abandonment. IPOB would have made better impact if they had operated under any other name other than Biafra, to push their demand for equity in sharing of the nation’s political and economic resources.

The call for secession was childish. IPOB should have fought their struggle like the Niger Delta youths, Arewa youths and Yoruba group. Who is Nnamdi Kanu to ask Rochas to follow him to war? Check it out, no Hausa man living in the South East owns a duplex neither can you see a Yoruba man who lives in a room and parlour apartment of his own or an investment worth N20 million.

But, should Nigeria break up today, Igbo will lose trillions in properties and other investments in Lagos, the North and other parts of the country. This is why we all must condemn IPOB’s call for break up.”

Speaking further, he said

"The South South has produced a president, the South West has produced a president and vice president while the North has produced many presidents. By political calculation, it was expected that very soon, Igbo would have a chance to produce the president, but, the same Igbo want to break away from Nigeria.

Where is our wisdom. Regrettably, IPOB activities has created fears in the minds of Hausa and other ethnic nationalities in the country, that, once Igbo becomes president, they would secede.

So, where are we? This is why I said IPOB were childish in their struggle. We should all condemn the call for secession because if Nigeria breaks up, Igbo will lose. Igbo need to change their strategy and political calculation, to remain relevant in Nigerian politics,”.