GEJ and Ifeanyi Ubah

Governorship aspirant in the just concluded Anambra Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary, Ifeanyi Ubah, says he will definitely challenge the result of the primary.





Ubah made this known when he and his lawyer, Oluyede Ajibola, featured on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.





A former Secretary to the Anambra State Government, Oseloka Obaze, was declared the winner of the primary, which was held in August.



Obaze polled 672 votes, his closest rival Dr Alex Obiogbolu got 190 votes while Ubah polled 94 votes, according to the results announced by the Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, who supervised the poll.





Speaking on the programme, Uba said Obaze, who served as SSG under former Governor Peter Obi and incumbent governor Willie Obiano, should not have been allowed to contest in the first case.





Beyond that, he alleged that the delegates list used for the primary is different from the certified true copy he got from the Independent National Electoral Commission.





"The primary (reason) is that Mr Oseloka Obaze did not even qualify ab initio to be part of the contest. He didn't have the requisite waiver from the party” he said when asked why he was unhappy with the outcome of the primary.

Ubah, who said the National Executive Council is the only organ of the party that can give a waiver, explained that the PDP’s NEC couldn’t have given Obaze a waiver.





"He (Obaze) granted an interview to the press in February this year that he doesn’t even know the party he is going to use to contest the election. That is almost six months ago. And the party’s constitution stipulates that it must be two years. He didn’t have it (the waiver).







"We had screening on the 9th and 10th of August. There was a NEC meeting on the 11th and that is the last NEC meeting till date. So, NEC did not give any waiver. There was no mentioning of waiver. So, how did he come in to be part of the primary? These are the technicalities, the deficiencies and the politics that the party continue to impose somebody.”



