Mr Tolulope Odebiyi, the Chief of Staff to Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun, has begun consultations with various political groups and party chieftains in the All Progressives Congress (APC), especially in Ogun East Senatorial District ahead of the 2019 governorship election.









Odebiyi met earlier with the Chief Mobiliser of Amosun for Second Term Project, Otunba Babatunde Onakoya (aka Debasco), as well as other party chieftains for their support and blessings to realise his ambition.









He sought the blessings and support of the APC leader in Leguru Local Government Council Area (LCDA) and Odogbolu Local Government Area.





The governorship seat has reportedly been zoned to Yewa-Awori in Ogun West Senatorial District.





Odebiyi noted that success might be hard to achieve, if an aspirant does not consult people widely on the matter.





On the political significance of every senatorial district in the state, the governor’s aide, who is also the son of the late Senator Jonathan Odebiyi of Iboro-Yewa in Ogun West Senatorial District, hailed Onakoya for his usual support.





The aspirant urged the APC chieftain to double his efforts ahead of the 2019 governorship poll.





He said: “I am at home. There’s no division in Ijebu and Yewa. I belong to (the late) Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s family, which makes me a part of Ijebu. The likes of (the late) Baba Bisi Onabanjo, Onasanya, among others, testify that I belong to Ijebu as well. I have fathers here; so, I have no doubt that I am in the midst of my people.





“I want you all to know that we are working to achieve the best in the standard mission of Governor Amosun’s administration.



