Gov Nyesom Wike

Rivers state government has handed over four armoured personnel carriers to the police to tackle kidnapping on two highways in the state, Governor Nyesom Wike said Friday.







The governor said the rising cases of kidnappers attacking vehicles on roads outside Port Harcourt necessitated his government’s action.







At least 19 travellers were reportedly abducted by gunmen on the Isiokpo-Elele Road in Ikwerre Local Government area of the state on Thursday.







Speaking in Port Harcourt, the state capital, Wike said: “We have released four armoured personnel carriers to the Police as a way of strengthening their response capacity along roads outside Port Harcourt.







“Because of the strong security network within Port Harcourt City, these criminals now operate on some routes outside Port Harcourt.







”We have agreed with the Police that these armoured personnel carriers be strategically deployed to check highway kidnapping .







“We have also provided additional patrol vehicles to the security agencies for motorised patrols on major state and federal highways for the protection of those who use the roads.