New Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Edgar Imohimi has assured Lagosians of the safety of their lives and properties, as he is ready to dine with the devil with a long spoon to ensure that Lagosians live in peace and happiness.





Imohimi said this when he paid the state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, a visit at the government house in Ikeja. According to Imohimi, his dream is to make Lagos state the safest city to live and do business in Africa.





He said;“I told my officers and men that my passion for this assignment means that if I have to dine with the devil with a long spoon to ensure that Lagosians live in peace and happiness, I will do so.”





"I intend to partner with everybody to ensure that Lagos is secured. Lagos is a cosmopolitan city, the issue of security is dynamic and of course, policing must also be dynamic, tomorrow (Wednesday), I would be rolling out my policing plan to achieve this.





I want to thank the Lagos State Government for all the support they have been giving to the police.





Without support both in terms of equipment, in terms of advocacy, there is no way the police would have been able to achieve what they have achieved within the short span of this administration of the incumbent governor.





I appeal to his Excellency that that cooperation should continue. I want to assure His Excellency that during my own watch, he will have no cause for complaint or concern. We would serve the people of Lagos with all our heart and with all our might” he said.





The police boss advised criminals and hoodlums to steer clear off the state as it would no longer be conducive for them.





"I also use this opportunity to tell my colleagues here and I hope they would pass the information to their subordinates, issues of human right abuses, corruption, indiscipline generally.





It would no longer be a slap on the wrist, the full weight of the law and police regulations would be meted out on anybody found wanting during my watch,” he warned.