



A former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, on Wednesday, said he would fight with the last drop of his blood to stop the re-election of Governor Willie Obiano in the November 18 poll in the state.



Obi, who spoke during a stakeholders’ meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party held in Awka, the Anambra State capital, said he was disappointed at the profligacy and clueless administration of his successor, Obiano.



He regretted that all he laboured to put in place in the state in his eight years in office were being destroyed by bad governance.



Obi said, “I will fight in this election aggressively. I will fight with the last drop of my blood. I will fight to win this election the way the PDP has not won any election before.”



He asked the stakeholders to mobilise for the victory of the PDP’s candidate in the poll, Mr. Oseloka Obaze, describing Obaze as “a first-class market.”



The former governor pledged to reconcile all aggrieved PDP members in the August 28 primary election of the party.



“I’m the beneficiary of the PDP confusion when I was governor on the platform of APGA. Today, I’m 100 per cent in the PDP. That confusion must end. We must win the November 18 poll; nothing can stop us from doing that. It’s a fight I must win for the PDP.



“I’ll be in Anambra State all through from today (Wednesday), to accomplish this goal. In 2002/2003, I contested against an incumbent governor and defeated him; so there is nothing strange to me in defeating an incumbent governor.



“If all the money I kept for this (Obiano’s) government, both in dollar and naira were properly utilised and our legacies sustained, Anambra will be on top of other states in development by now.”



In his speech, the PDP standard-bearer, Obaze, thanked the stakeholders for their support and assured them of patronages in his government if voted to power.



But reacting on behalf of the incumbent governor, his media aide, Oliver Okpala, described Obi as a deceit.



He wondered how the former governor who three years ago told the people of the state that Obiano possessed the best qualities and credentials to succeed him would come now to vilify his “best choice.”



“Obi cannot speak from both sides of his mouth. In 2013, he introduced Obiano to the people of the state and said he (Obiano) had the best managerial acumen and political sagacity to take over from him.



“Thus, he happily handed over to Obiano and Obiano had proved to the people of the state what Obi said about him by his performance that everybody is testifying to. So, what is Obi saying?