



Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie is furious with those linking him to the call by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), asking indigens of Anambra State to boycott the upcoming governorship election in the state.







The 70-year-old icon not only distanced himself from the statement, he also threatened to place a curse on those behind the alleged message linking him to the call.







“I Just returned from Port-Harcourt yesterday and my attention has been drawn to a publication on WhatsApp allegedly credited to me in respect of IPOB and the call to boycott elections in Anambra.







“A lot of nonsense has been ascribed to me in the past and I have maintained my peace. Now I am very angry. “Let me warn. I don’t want to place a curse on any body, but those who know me will tell you that if I curse it comes to pass, I am 70 years old.





"I have learnt that the message originated from this number 08034072277.”"CHIEF PETE EDOCHIE (MON).”