Munachi Ernest-Eze of Loyola Jesuit, Abuja has vowed to win the Senior Category of the on-going 2017 Cowbellpedia Secondary Schools Mathematics TV Quiz Show sponsored by Cowbell, the flagship brand of Promasidor Nigeria Limited. Ernest-Eze was the Junior category champion of the 2015 edition.





In the fourth preliminary contest of the Senior category last weekend, Ernest-Eze along with Emmanuel Mebude of Ogunlade Secondary School, Surulere, Lagos moved on to the semi-finals after surviving the challenge from Oghenekvwe Agbadudu of University Preparatory Secondary School, Benin City, Edo State; Taiwo Gbadamosi of Oritamefa Baptist Model College, Ibadan, Oyo State; Florence Izekwe of Twelve Apostles College, Sharon, Ebonyi State and Shuab Abdullahi of Nigerian Tulip International College, Yobe, Yobe State.





Ernest Eze, the son of a computer engineer, exuded confidence as he strived towards repeating the feat that saw him emerge Junior Category champion in 2015. “I am here to claim the title; but this time, in the Senior Category. The Cowbellpedia Secondary Schools Mathematics TV Quiz Show is a big opportunity for me to sharpen my skills in Mathematics and I will forever remain grateful,” he said.





The 16-year-old, who aspires to be an aeronautic engineer, revealed that Mathematics and Chemistry are his best subjects and promised to spend his prize money to further his education. “I thank Cowbellpedia for this opportunity. If I win, the prize money will be channelled towards furthering my education. This will be a relief to my parents,” he stated.





In the Junior category, Hezekiah Ilesanmi of Bibo Oluwa Academy, Ilesha, Osun State and Ayomiposi Adeleye of Federal Government College, Suleja, Niger State picked the semi-final slot contested for by Cynthia Monyei of Good Shepherd Comprehensive High School, Meiran, Lagos; Oyeyemi Olorunkoya of Deeper Life High School, Mowe, Ogun State; David Nwobi of Faith Academy, Lokoja, Kogi State and Abdulbasit Abdulrazak of Command Day Secondary School, Bauchi, Bauchi State.





Ilesanmi, 13, who is participating in the competition for the first time, was excited and described the contest as “very good and interesting.” The Junior Secondary School student who scored 98 per cent in the qualifying examinations also expressed confidence about his ability to win the ultimate prize. “I am very happy that I have crossed this hurdle, but my expectation is to win at the finals. I am looking forward to that great moment,” he said.





An all-expense paid educational excursion outside the country and One Million Naira is the ultimate prize for this year’s winners in both the Junior and Senior categories, while the first and second runners-up in each category will go home with Seven Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira and Five Hundred Thousand Naira respectively.





The teachers of the 2017 champions will be awarded Four Hundred Thousand Naira each, while those of the first and second runners-up will receive Three Hundred Thousand Naira and Two Hundred Thousand Naira respectively. The winning schools will be rewarded with Mathematics textbooks, desktop computers and printers.



