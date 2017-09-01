Successful Nigerian Singer, Egberi papa 1 of Bayelsa, better known as Timaya, has said, he was once a sex toy to an older woman.

The Dem Mama soldier, disclosed this shocking revelation in a new interview today.

"I learnt that to succeed in life, I had to stay passionate about my dreams, never settle for less and keep working hard every day.

Most importantly, I learnt to believe that God makes everything possible in good time. I have been through a lot of things in life, and if I begin to share my story, you will be shocked.

I was born into a fairly comfortable family but I was a rebel and I often ran away from home. I once lived in Port Harcourt with a woman who was older than me and she used me like I was a sex toy.

I had to service her whenever she had the urge in exchange for food and a roof over my head. However, I have always dreamed big. Despite my travails, I never let go of my aspirations while believing that one day, I would make it big.

Source: Punch