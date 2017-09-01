Sen Abaribe



The Senator representing Abia South Senatorial District, Enyinnaya Abaribe said on Wednesday that the Closed session of the Senate did not query him on his decision to sign the bail bond for the embattled leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu.



Abaribe, who raided a point of order through Order 15 of the Senate Standing Orders 2015 as amended said that contrary to a report in the Media on Wednesday, the closed session never queried his decision to sign Kanu’s bail bond.



Abaribe, who spoke on the floor of the Senate at plenary said that some persons were tempting to create conflicts, between South-Eastern legislators and their Northern counterparts.



He said: “This morning Mr President, I was surprised to find ‘IPOB: senators query Abaribe over Kanu’s bail’. Mr President, we have always said on this floor that anything the presiding officer says in the closed-door session that is the sum total of our discussion.



“And I remember yesterday that three points were made as a result of our discussion, which was Nigeria’s unity and effort by this Senate to make sure we help in bringing peace to this country. The headline that purports to say that this is what happened in our closed-door session which of course did not happen does not in any way advance the course of peace in this country.



“My constituents have been worried, they have called me and they have been asking me and I have told them that it is not true and I will bring it up on the floor and ask the entire Senate to please help us to ask the newspaper to produce whoever gave them this information.



“The Senate does not query any of its members, that is the first place where they failed in casting this headline because each senator knows what we discussed and what came out at the end of it.



“I wish to be given the opportunity to lay this newspaper and ask this Senate to please look at the attempt at driving a wedge between the south-east senators and the northern senators because it was said here that the northern senators made a demand for which the south-east senators reluctantly agreed.



“Some people are bent on making sure that there is no peace but I know that God will not allow them.”



Abaribe was one of the sureties for Nnamdi Kanu who was detained in Kuje Prison.



Senate President Bukola Saraki, who presided over the sitting referred the motion to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions for further action.