President Muhammadu Buhari, earlier today while receiving council of traditioner rulers in Aso Villa, says he is thankful for the improved rainy season in the country in the last two years, noting that he was already contemplating of where to run to if there was no rain in the country.







Led by the Sultan of Sokoto Muhammad SAbubakar III, in Aso Villa, Abuja. Buhari said, "We are lucky this year that last year and this year the rainy season is good. If it were not good, I must confide in you that I was considering which country to run to.







But God answered the prayers of many Nigerians. The rainy season last year was good and this year with the report I'm getting is good. We thank God for that otherwise there would have been a lot of problems in this country"







Buhari said the mismanagement of resources over the years was responsible for the current economic hardship.





The President said that he would continue to pursue programmes that would improve the lives of Nigerians.







Earlier, the Sultan of Sokoto, while thanking God for bringing Buhari back, urged him to act fast.







He said,“We will continue to preach peace and stability, justice, transparency and accountability and anti-corruption”



