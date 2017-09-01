Kanu

A brother to embattled leader of IPOB says he cannot disclose the whereabout of Mr Nnamdi Kanu.



Speaking on a telephone interview,Kanu’s younger brother simply identified as Fine Boy, said he is not a poistion to disclose his brother whereabout, adding that only the IPOB leader could disclose his hiding place.



He said, “Only my brother can tell Nigerians where he is, I can’t. I don’t know why the Army should call IPOB a terrorist organization, it is out of their desperation to arrest Nnamdi and frustrate the Biafran struggle.



The brother who shot most of the videos posted online by the group was once heard saying his father and sibling's whereabout were unknown after an alleged military invasion of their home in Umuahia.



Kanu's has not been seen in public or heard from after the military stormed his compound last week